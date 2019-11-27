YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Lafayette man was arrested after stealing two vehicles and leading a police chase that ended near a logging road Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies.
Bradley Ryan Rutherford, 27, was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on numerous theft and driving crimes, as well as reckless driving and reckless endangering.
The chase started near Ferry Street when a deputy tried to stop Rutherford while Rutherford was driving a stolen red 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Rutherford did not stop and instead accelerated towards Lafayette Highway near Ash Road, where he crashed into a ditch, according to the sheriff’s office.
Rutherford after the crash fled on foot through an orchard. He was later spotted leaving a nearby driveway in a tan 2001 Subaru Forester that deputies say he stole.
Law enforcement followed Rutherford east on Highway 18, continuing the chase across country roads and highways and ending up in rural Newberg near Ewing Young Elementary School. Deputies while approaching the school made sure students were secured inside the building.
Deputies lost sight of Rutherford but were pointed in the right direction again by a nearby citizen. The citizen said Rutherford had stolen a gas can from a logger before driving away. Deputies continued to search for Rutherford on the logging road and found the Subaru crashed into a metal gate.
Rutherford attempted again to flee through a vineyard but was found and arrested, according to deputies.
Other agencies on scene Tuesday included Yamhill police, McMinnville police, Newberg-Dundee police, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
