City and county leaders met to talk about combating rising gun violence in Multnomah Co.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Leaders from Multnomah County, Gresham and Portland met Monday to talk about trying to combat the gun violence.
The Local Public Safety Coordinating Council listened to presentations from Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese, Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg, and representatives from the Department of Community Justice Director and the Health Department.
Those with law enforcement said the best approach is to get guns off the streets. Health officials said community intervention also plays a key role in preventing violence.
Sheriff Reese said 742 guns have been confiscated this year alone. However there have been more than 80 homicides in Multnomah County in 2021 according to the sheriff. County Commissioner Chair, Deborah Kafoury, said all hands are on deck to tackle the gun violence problem.
“We do have people on the streets, we have case workers, we have parole and probation officers, we have also partnered with local community-based organizations who are back out in the community," Kafoury said.
Monday's meeting comes after Portland Police said there were 14 shootings in a 28-hour period over the weekend. In addition, a teen was shot in Gresham hours before the meeting. That teen took shelter in his high school where he was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.
Joe McFerrin II, president and CEO of the teen's high school, Rosemary Anderson High School, said the violence is getting out of hand around Multnomah County. He said it's been affecting his students.
“Our students are extremely concerned, we’re talking about a year and a half, not just recently," McFerrin said. "We’re just holding on, we’re tapping into every resource possible to deal with the trauma.”