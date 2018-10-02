PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the first time in eight years, people in Portland will not have to pay for the Leaf Day collection program.
City crews will pick up leaves in "52 leaf districts" across the city, starting Nov. 9.
Wet leaves can become slick and create potential hazards for people walking, biking, rolling or driving through tree-lined neighborhoods. Leaves can also clog storm drains and contribute to street flooding during heavy rain falls.
City crews have been removing thousands of cubic yards of leaves from Portland streets for more than three decades.
In 2010, the Portland Bureau of Transportation started charging a fee for the service to recover costs to the city.
Residential customers were charged $15, while commercial and multi-family properties with more than four units were charged $65 per removal.
City leaders said the revenue never covered the operational and administrative costs of the program, so the fee has been canceled and leaf removal will be funded through general transportation dollars, similar to other services such as snow and ice removal, pothole repairs and roadside vegetation clearing.
For more about Leaf Day and the schedule, go to portlandoregon.gov.
