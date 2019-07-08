PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The city of Portland cleaned up a homeless camp in north Portland on Monday.
The camp is along the Peninsula Crossing Trail near North Clarendon Avenue and Columbia Boulevard.
A notice was posted by the city last week stating crews would be clearing the camp.
A city spokeswoman said the Peninsula Crossing Trail has been “problematic for quite some time,” regarding homeless camps, with a few different sites in the area receiving complaints.
The city receives upward of 1,000 complaints about unsanctioned campsites each week. Cleanup is prioritized on a number of factors, and if a site is marked for cleaning, all campers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice.
The city has up to 10 days to perform necessary cleaning after a notice is posted.
One woman who has lived at the camp for nearly a year said she wasn’t pleased with city’s actions, adding that the campers clean up their own trash at the site.
Personal property is collected by city crews and stored at an offsite location. Campers who needs to pick up their items are given information on how to do so, according to a city spokeswoman.
For more information on the City of Portland’s Homelessness Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program, go to portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.