City cleans up homeless site amid trash concerns near soccer fields in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Parents and coaches are fed up with issues stemming from a homeless camp that’s near their new soccer facility in southeast Portland.
The City of Portland cleaned up that site Tuesday afternoon.
But Monday night was a different story.
Parents and coaches say smoke they believe came from the camp hung over the field during practice.
“When the fires are burning, the smoke just wafts over the field and settles right onto the turf and our kids, you know, struggle breathing. They’re holding their shirts over their face when, you know, coaches are trying to run sessions. And it’s not only a distraction for everybody, it’s definitely a health issue,” said Eastside Timbers Executive Director Joey Leonetti.
Leonetti says they’ve been dealing with issues from the homeless camp right across the street since the club opened the new facility in 2018.
“The more people are in those camps, the more issues we have here with vandalism, needles, people camping out in our Honey Buckets and you know, these are issues that we have to deal with day-to-day,” Leonetti said.
Leonetti says the club has reached out to multiple agencies for help but hasn’t had much traction.
He says that’s because the camp is right on the border of two cities, Portland and Gresham.
The City of Portland confirms the camp site is in its jurisdiction and it’s been coordinating with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office for two weeks to clean up the site.
It’s a move the Eastside Timbers welcome, but there’s still lingering worries.
“While that is effective, every now and then the camps return,” Leonetti said. “I would love to see a few more police officers from the county across the road there to make sure that settlement doesn’t continue to come back.”
The City of Portland has a way to report these kinds of issues.
It’s called the One Point of Contact reporting system where you can report issues of trash resulting from homelessness.
Here are the various ways you can use that system:
- Use the online Campsite Report Form: portlandoregon.gov/campsites
- Use PDX Reporter: pdxreporter.org
- Call the City/County Information & Referral line at 503-823-4000.
The city also says while it’s not a crime to be homeless, none of its more than 200 parks and natural areas are designed for people to live there.
