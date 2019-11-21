City Council approves Portland Street Response pilot program

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland city leaders Thursday voted to adopt a new pilot proposal designed to help people who are homeless.
The program, called Portland Street Response, will handle non-emergency calls for people experiencing homelessness or having a mental health crisis.
Calls would be handled by a two-person team with access to emergency supplies, such as food, water, and blankets, and a mix of medical and crisis skills.
For its pilot year, the program would serve people in Portland’s Lents neighborhood.
The Portland Police Union says the program is a good start but does not address the long-term livability needs or help increase public safety.
People in favor of the program say it won’t reduce calls, but it will help direct business.
The program will be housed within Portland Fire & Rescue.
