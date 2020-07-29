City council votes in favor of Hardesty's proposal for new police oversight system

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland City Council voted on Wednesday evening in favor of a new system for police oversight.
After hours of discussion and public testimony, commissioners voted unanimously for the new community oversight board, which means it will now head to the November ballot.
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty introduced the proposal for a system that is community-led and independent of city officials to hold police accountable. The oversight system would be able to investigate police employees and have the final say in discipline.
Hardesty said its necessary and that she is responding to the demands of Portlanders who are protesting each night. Those who testified on Wednesday afternoon were overwhelmingly in support of the new system and said it would make Portland a national leader.
Commissioners also acknowledged there is risk in this kind of change.
Hardesty on Wednesday said change is hard, and although these changes might seem daunting to some, the board is about community responsibility.
Hardesty’s idea has received some criticism. The city auditor says the Independent Police Review board already serves this purpose. The auditor says Hardesty’s proposal wasn’t vetted and shouldn’t be in the charter.
The president of the police union has said any changes should be made to the existing system and that the associated is always looking to be transparent.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
