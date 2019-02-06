PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland City Council Wednesday officially voted to provide back pay for a police officers fired for making inflammatory racial remarks.
The vote approves a settlement with the officer to avoid arbitration.
With only one vote against the settlement, the motion to pay former officer Gregg Lewis $100,000 in back pay passed. But even the commissioners who voted yes said they wished they had a better option.
A discipline letter provided by the mayor’s office says that during a roll call in 2017, an officer mentioned a newspaper article about the deadly police shooting of Quanice Hayes and said they were dismayed over the comments section, where someone wrote “PPB kills black people, but only injures white people.”
According to the document, that’s when an officer heard Sgt. Lewis say, “Well, let’s just go out and kill all the black people.”
Other officers reported Lewis, who was ultimately fired, but the police union filed a grievance and moved for arbitration.
City commissioners Wednesday agreed to a settlement with Lewis rather than risk losing in arbitration, noting that the police bureau’s discipline guide calls for a maximum three-week suspension for making offensive remarks.
The mayor and other city commissioners says they’re frustrated but had no other choice.
“This is wrong,” Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said. “It undermines council’s ability to hold officers accountable and erodes the community’s trust and it is just an embarrassment.”
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said she doesn’t think the decision was right and voted against it.
“It is absolutely not right that this man gets one penny additional from the City of Portland and I maintain my no vote,” Hardesty said.
According to the disciplinary letter, during an interview with internal affairs, Sgt. Lewis admitted to the comments but defended the context in which they were made and apologized.
