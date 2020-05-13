SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - Beaches in Seaside will reopen next week.
The city council voted unanimously Monday to lift restrictions on beaches, trails, parks and waterways on May 18 at 6 a.m.
City council says playgrounds are not included in the reopening of parks. They will remain closed and cordoned off.
The restrictions have been in place since April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public will still be asked to maintain social distancing.
There was also a vote Monday to reopen hotels, campgrounds and vacation rentals, but that fell short of approval.
'City council votes to lift restrictions on Seaside beaches' At least one town on the coast has come to its senses. They never should have closed down the beaches in the first place.
It`s about time! There is plenty of room on the beaches for social distancing!
