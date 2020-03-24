PORTLAND (OR) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, where can the homeless get help, and how do police enforce orders from Gov. Kate Brown to stay at home with a population that's living on the streets?
In a City of Portland press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler stressed there's a large outreach to help the homeless get information that they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he said they aren't exempt from the laws put in place by the governor.
"Let’s be clear, the governor’s order applies to all Oregonians," Wheeler said.
Wheeler said during the press conference that the new executive order from Brown includes the homeless with social distancing and travel. But Portland Police Chief Jami Resch noted in enforcing this new law education would be the first step.
"PPB will first attempt to educate any violators in accordance with the social distance guidelines," Resch said. "We will issue warnings if community members comply, but if necessary, we will issue criminal citations for non-compliance."
Wheeler said 14 different organizations have been going to camps encouraging social distancing.
Wheeler also said the CDC came out with guidance on Monday to not disrupt camps.
"If we have groups of people that are already camping together they should stay together we should not be breaking those camps up and encouraging people to spread out across the community," Wheeler said.
Wheeler said the city and county opened a number of shelters, including the Charles Jordan Community Center and the Oregon Convention Center. He said the East Portland Community Center will be open by Thursday.
Wheeler said the city is extending the time for winter shelter capacity and suspended cleanup based on CDC guidelines, except in the case where a camp puts campers and others in danger.
The Joint Office of Homeless Services says it's had to reduce the number of shelter beds because of social distancing guidelines. But it's been expanding to other sites with the goal to be able to eventually open up more beds soon.
A spokesperson says it's also been giving out information cards to camps for information about COVID-19.
If there are people with medical issues, a spokesperson says it's housing those folks in hotels rooms right now.
