PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - City crews are working to remove a massive tree that fell onto a condo building near Portland State University.
The tree fell sometime Sunday night into Monday morning on Southwest Park Avenue between Southwest Clay and Southwest Market.
Now, city crews are working to remove the tree piece-by-piece.
FOX 12 spoke with Karen Curtin, who lives at the condo and was woken up by the sound of the tree hitting the building.
Curtin says the tree only damaged one unit - her neighbor's unit. She told FOX 12 that her neighbor was home when it came crashing through her window, but thankfully no one was hurt.
"I was home and it made a really loud noise but I didn't recognize it. Some other neighbors say it sounded like an explosion to them," Curtin said. "It wasn't until the next morning a friend texted me said 'are you ok? saw a pic of tree on your building.' I looked out my window and saw a giant tree on building, blocking entrance and my neighbors window is out."
Curtin told FOX 12 volunteers from the building helped clean up the glass and board up the neighbor's window, so she's been able to stay there.
The Portland Parks and Recreation spokesperson told FOX 12 the crew with the Urban Forestry Division will be at the condo for the rest of Wednesday.
It took them a couple days to get out to the condo, because they prioritize emergency routes and major roadways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.