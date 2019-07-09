PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning during the second day of a cleanup at the homeless camp near the intersection of North Columbia and North Clarendon.
A contracted city crew was back at the camp along the Peninsula Crossing Trail to continue a clean up that started Monday.
A notice was posted by the city last week stating crews would be clearing the camp.
A city spokeswoman said the Peninsula Crossing Trail has been “problematic for quite some time,” regarding homeless camps, with a few different sites in the area receiving complaints.
FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor who blames some of the crime in this area on campers - stealing and fighting in particular.
Most of the campers were moved out on the first day, but a couple were still there Tuesday.
Police say two people were arrested for interference, though homeless advocates say they were just participating in a non-violent protest.
Officers were on scene to make sure the workers could take down the camp, bag up trash, break down makeshift beds and campsites without disruption.
Workers found everything from outdoor cooking grills to shopping carts and mattresses.
Ellen Phelps told FOX 12 she has been homeless for almost a year, and most recently has been living at the camp along Peninsula Crossing Trail.
Phelps was not arrested, although she did remain on the property for a while as a protest.
"Well I get tired because we're never heard. Got to be something done, cause there are a lot of homeless people, and we're just trying to protest because we have rights too," said Phelps.
The city said it receives hundreds of complaints about illegal campsites every week.
"I'm pissed off, yeah, but it's life," said Phelps. "We're just going to set it right back up when we get our stuff out. So it's just more work for them."
The city posted a sign near the camp about removing property from the campsite. Most of it will be tossed out in the garbage, while some deemed valuable will be stored for up to 30 days.
Campers who needs to pick up their items are given information on how to do so, according to a city spokeswoman.
Illegal campsite notice and notice to remove personal property. #fox12Oregon #homeless pic.twitter.com/4PBLF3gPIm— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) July 9, 2019
For more information on the City of Portland’s Homelessness Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program, go to portlandoregon.gov.
