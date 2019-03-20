City crews clean up I-205 multi-use path near NE Sandy Blvd

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Unusable, unacceptable and dangerous – that’s how cyclists described a Portland bike path before a big city cleanup.
“I had about a foot of clearance going through. I had to look out for tents and whatnot,” said one cyclist.
Pictures and videos show garbage, tents, tarps and furniture taking over the Interstate 205 multi-use path near Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Many cyclists say they avoid that stretch of the path. But after city crews cleaned up on Wednesday, all the trash and camps were gone.
👀before & after. Crews cleaned up trash, furniture & camps piling up on the I-205 multi-use path today. Cyclists said they could barley ride by this spot. @PDX_OMF says it will usually stay this clean for about 2 days. #portland #fox12 #I205 #bikeportland @BikePortland pic.twitter.com/ARiaKhJMd9— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) March 21, 2019
“I cleaned up this by myself. Right now, it’s a mess because we’re moving. We have to move,” said Bill Hinkle, a man living in a tent near the path.
Hinkle says he helped city crews clean up dirty needles and trash. He says he hates the mess and wishes his former neighbors would respect the space.
“It’s more than frustrating, it’s maddening,” said Hinkle.
Hinkle said he’s leaving after city crews asked everyone to clear out, but he thinks his former neighbors will be back soon.
“I don’t blame the city for being upset with the garbage. They’re wasting money just chasing people around not doing any good,” said Hinkle.
The city of Portland says on average they get anywhere from 500 to 750 reports about illegal campsites every week, and each cleanup costs around $600. There is no word yet on the cost of Wednesday’s cleanup.
