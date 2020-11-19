PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A homeless camp outside a southeast Portland neighborhood was cleared Thursday morning.
Neighbors of Laurelhurst Park told FOX 12 that ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the area, the sidewalk along Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast Oak Street has attracted more and more homeless campers.
With the camp, neighbors say there has been an increase in crime, drug use, and a sense of unsafety.
The City of Portland Office of Management and Finance said in a statement that they flagged the camp as well, saying the "location has scored high on its impact on neighborhood livability as well as conspicuous drug use."
Due to the pandemic, the city spokesperson said camp removals were halted until the end of July, but are now being done again.
She says they sent outreach workers and clinicians to the camp leading up to Thursday's clearing.
Neighbors say when they saw the crews arrive they were relieved.
"I feel like camping outside in a place that is taking away access for the residents and other people who live in the city is not the solution, and it's having people live out in the wet and the cold, in unsanitary circumstances especially now because of COVID-19 - is not a good solution either. I am very relieved to see it all go and I'm just hoping that there's better situations found for those people," said Laurelhurst resident Shera Sinell.
The city spokesperson says they timed the outreach and removal with the opening of the Mt. Scott Community Center, which is a 24/7 winter shelter with 75 beds. She says they've already made 23 referrals to the shelter already.
The spokesperson says the decision to clean and clear the camps at Laurelhurst Park was only made after several attempts to provide services to the campers.
After the removal of the camp, Mayor Ted Wheeler released that following statement:
"We are taking action at Laurelhurst Park to ensure the health and safety of people living in our community and of our shared public spaces. Outreach workers have been on-site almost daily for the last two weeks. We created and offered alternative warm, dry indoor spaces for people to go where they have access to hygiene, water, food and services. We posted the site clearly and with ample warning so people were aware that a change was needed.
Moving forward, we will continue providing compassionate alternatives to street camping while preventing large-scale camps that block sidewalks and rights of way, creating public safety and health risks and obstructing access to shared community spaces.
As we continue to address sites that pose risks to public and environmental health and safety, we will be deliberate in ensuring we continue to thoughtfully and sustainably balance a broad variety of needs and expectations.
We thank the city’s urban camping impact reduction team and the service providers who are staffing our shelters for helping us act with compassion for people experiencing homelessness and for the people who live and work near camps."
(4) comments
Good..next..they can take a bulldozer up and down both sides of I-5 between the Fremont Bridge and Delta Park, and then repaint or grow some plant cover over the sound barriers that look like some ghetto down in LA.
'after several attempts to provide services to the campers' Of course they don't want to go to a place where they can't use drugs, take some responsibility, 'live free'.
I had an appointment at the VA Hospital yesterday morning. I live in Vancouver and hadn't been to Portland in months (except to fly out of PDX). I couldn't believe all the homeless people living along the freeway. I'm so glad I don't live in PDX anymore. I don't get why the citizens of PDX put up with being treated so badly by the local gubmint.
If you have sympathy for these losers you are a loser.
