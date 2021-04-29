City crews, community plant trees for restoration project near Morrison Bridge

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The east end of the Morrison Bridge is getting a small, leafy makeover on Thursday as part of the city's green infrastructure plan.
The planting site of new trees is on the south side of the Morrison Bridge ramp, and city officials says it serves two purposes: restores storm water infrastructure and creates paid skill-building for unhoused people.
The restoration project has been in the works for two years. It's been a group effort by the Bureau of Environmental Services, Central Eastside businesses, and the houseless community.
The trees do more than just add some more green to the bridge ramp. Commissioner Mingus Mapps says they'll not only prevent flooding in the area, but help keep pollutants out of the river too.
Mapps says Thursday is just the start.
"Over the next several days, we'll plant about 50 trees in this green space. Now every day tens of thousands of Portlanders drive by this space, and I bet most of them don't realize that this little patch of green is an important part of our city's infrastructure. It filters storm water, and absorbs storm water," Mapps said.
Helping with Thursday's planting was Steve. He works for Ground Score, it's an association of environmental workers that prioritizes work opportunities for those facing work and housing insecurity.
Steve told FOX 12 that he hopes when Portlanders see the new trees they'll see how those without homes in the city can still contribute.
"The homeless are still citizens and many of us want to be active and good citizens, and this is a great way for us to do that, to beautify the area, and to show people that we can keep it clean," Steve said.
Ground Score is one of a few groups that partnered with the city on this project.
