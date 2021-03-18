City departments present budget proposals for next fiscal year

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thursday afternoon the city held discussions for the 2021/2022 fiscal year budget, including funds that would be directed to the Portland Police Bureau.
PPB says it is asking for a add back package of $5.4 million. PPB’s budget presentation was the last item on the afternoon’s agenda.
The budget proposal was presented by Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, who said the biggest issue facing the department is staffing.
“We do not have the funds to be at authorized strength,” Chief Lovell said.
Chief Lovell said he’s heard from Portland residents that they are concerned for their safety in the city with the rise in gun violence and homicides.
Lovell said the bureau also wants to be an innovative department that focuses on reform and community-based solutions to policing, but he says without the proper staff, they are not able to do that work.
Lovell said in the last year, PPB has lost 116 officers, 74 to retirement and 42 who have left the department. He says they need funds to be able to compete with police departments from other jurisdictions in the state.
He says the funds will also help them to prepare for officers who are eligible for retirement in July 2022, as well as focus on more community outreach.
The chief received some pushback from the council, particularly Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, over the request to add more funds to the PS3 program in the department. She pointed out that the majority of their work is paperwork.
“I don’t know that we want to pay someone $80,000 a year to do paperwork,” she said.
But Mayor Ted Wheeler and Chief Lovell pushed back, saying that designated staff to do that paperwork frees up officers for other duties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.