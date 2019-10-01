WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - The City of Woodland, Washington is considering an ordinance that would restrict camping on city property.
The ordinance is similar to others around the country that have been struck down by court rulings, but Woodland's Mayor, Will Finn, is confident moving it forward.
"You have any business, whether it be a campground, RV park, they all have restrictions, too. Even a hotel says, you know, you check in at this time, you leave at this time. Those are the rules. We're no different," Finn said.
The city's last point-in-time count of unsheltered people found 111 people experiencing homeless.
"We have some couch surfers. We have people living in their vehicles. There's some folks living down at the river, at the Columbia River," said DeeAnna Holland, who is chair of the board that runs the Woodland Action Center, which provides food and supplies for those who need them.
Holland is strongly opposed to an ordinance to restrict camping.
"The unconstitutionality is I guess the thing I'm most opposed to," Holland said.
Historically, other cities have had difficulties with laws that restrict sleeping outside.
The City of Portland's "sit-lie" ordinance, which made it illegal to camp on public property, was ruled unconstitutional by a federal court in 2009.
The City of Vancouver changed its camping ordinance in 2015, citing other court cases.
Most recently, the City of Boise, Idaho has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider its camping ordinance, after a lower court decision found it violated the 8th amendment.
Finn, however, said the proposed restrictions in Woodland don't amount to a ban on camping, and hopes to have a council vote on the ordinance some time in October.
