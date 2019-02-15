City leaders break ground at affordable housing development in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new affordable housing development broke ground Friday morning in northeast Portland honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Junior and Rosa Parks.
With shovels in hand, city leaders and project managers gave way for the King Parks 70-unit complex.
The complex is being built at the corner of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Rosa Parks Way.
It is part of a series of developments in the works through the Portland Community Reinvestment Initiatives plan to help underserved communities.
“Housing is a core facet of a health community,” Cyreena Boston Ashby, CEO at Oregon Public Health Institute, said. “Everyone has a right to safe and affordable housing and this location here, the heart of northeast Portland, the heart of historic black community.”
Last year, the Beatrice Murrow Cannady Apartment complex was built in the same area.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.