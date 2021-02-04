City leaders respond to community outcry on increased shootings

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland city leaders finally shared some concrete plans to stop the rise in gun violence.
On Thursday, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell spoke to the press saying there are regular conversations on how to solve this issue.
Chief Lovell acknowledged that since the Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) was dissolved, the city's seen a dramatic increase in shootings.
"GVRT as it was would be helping us you know keeping these numbers lower," Chief Lovell said. "We had you know a focus and a structure."
After days of reporting on multiple shootings and neighbors fearing for their safety, FOX 12 asked if Chief Lovell feels the GVRT should be reinstated to stop the violence.
"Yeah I was sad to see GVRT go away. I felt that they did a really really good job. They did important work, they did that work well," Chief Lovell said. "And I do think that we need a comprehensive effort. I don't know if it has to be PPB led or PPB only. Maybe it's something that's a conglomerate of different regional or local agencies."
Chief Lovell says the bureau submitted a plan around Christmas on how it can address this issue, and he's hoping the city has something in place soon.
"I think it's important to balance the urgency of this crisis but also be thoughtful on what we implement, how we implement it, how we communicate it to community," Chief Lovell said. "So we don't run into the same issues we've had previously."
Chief Lovell says with low staffing issues, the bureau is trying to figure out the best way to use the resources it has right now.
FOX 12 also spoke with Commissioner Mingus Mapps.
Mapps is in charge of the Bureau of Emergency Communications.
Mapps says he's directing the bureau to focus on how it can better respond to 911 calls that involve gun violence.
He says he's also in conversations with the district attorney's office on prevention.
Mapps says he'd like to focus on after-school programs.
"I’ll tell ya when COVID fades and the weather gets better one of the things I’ll be pushing my colleagues on council to do, is to provide more funding for after-school programs," Commissioner Mapps said. "And I’ll tell ya here in Portland we have evidence that one of the most effective anti-gun violence programs we have is actually just kind of having those community centers open in the evenings and on weekends."
FOX 12 asked Commissioner Mapps about neighbors' requests to reinstate the GVRT.
"Some folks think they did a lot of great work, some folks are deeply skeptical," Commissioner Mapps said. What I want to avoid doing is fighting last year's war."
Mapps says he wants to focus on solutions for 2021.
