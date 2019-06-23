BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The city of Beaverton held its first-ever Pride Parade on Sunday, and Beaverton police came out to support the community too.
About 40 groups and 600 people took part in the parade, which traveled through the downtown area.
People also enjoyed the festivities at “Pride in the Park”, which was held at the Beaverton City Park.
“It’s definitely good to see so much diversity and so much change and be a part of something so great because being a person of color and being queer – you know things are just so different for us, but I feel like a lot of unity is happening, so it feels good to be here,” said parade performer Roulette Delgato.
“It has been so much fun,” said Hailey May, who attended Pride. “There’s so many things to do and so many booths to see.”
Organizers estimate about 10,000 people came out to watch the parade.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
