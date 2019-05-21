BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The City of Beaverton is still struggling with a massive backlog of code complaints.
In late 2017, FOX 12 Investigators uncovered what was already a backlog then.
More than a year has passed, and the city still has 600 outstanding code complaints, and only half of those are assigned to a code enforcement officer, according to Officer Jeremy Shaw, a spokesperson for the Beaverton Police Department, which took over code compliance from the mayor's office in 2018.
"Our philosophy is to ask, tell, and then make. So we're going to ask people to come into compliance," Shaw said. "If that doesn't work, we're going to tell them they need to come into compliance. And then if that doesn't work, we're going to do some enforcement action to facilitate that change."
Some cases, however, have been open for years. A home on Larson Street in Beaverton has been on the city's list of open code complaints since Sept. 2016.
The home is vacant, in disrepair, and the lawn and shrubbery unkempt.
"After the grass literally gets waist high, usually, they'll show up and mow," Barry Groves, who lives down the street said. "I think they had a notice last year before they showed up."
The city currently has two code enforcement officers assigned to tackle the backlog, one of whom just started in April after another officer retired.
"I do see this going away," Shaw said. "We're not just going to let the backlog happen. It is a livability issue, and we don't like it as much as the people living here don't like it."
Shaw said the department has closed more than 2000 cases, primarily abandoned vehicles, since it took over code compliance, and said the remaining backlog is a priority.
