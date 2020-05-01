BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The City of Beaverton has partnered with a local church to open a food donation center.
Officials said the reason for the center is to help other organizations providing meals and operating food pantries for families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Beaverton is here to help and community members deserve to get the relief they desperately need,” said Mayor Denny Doyle. “We want to ensure food for families and our most vulnerable residents remains constant and available during this global pandemic.”
“We know that pantries and food banks are experiencing a drastic reduction in donations from their typical sources as a result of COVID-19,” said Mike Mumaw, City of Beaverton Emergency Manager. “This is an opportunity for the community to come together and support organizations that in turn will serve so many.”
The City of Beaverton Regional Food Donation Center will be at Village Church, located at 330 Southwest Murray Boulevard. Collection will begin on May 4 and continue through at least May 31, according to officials.
Donations can be dropped of Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Village Church will serve as a site for food donations, but food from the site will not be distributed directly to individuals or families, officials said.
The food will be distributed to programs in the Beaverton area, including portions of unincorporated Washington County.
Officials said food items being accepted include non-perishables in family-size packaging, including dried beans, rice, spaghetti and egg noodles, cereal, canned fruit and vegetables, canned fish or chicken, boxed macaroni and cheese, juice in plastic bottles, peanut butter and vegetable oil.
Donated items should be within the “best by” dates specified on each label. Open packages and homemade food will not be accepted.
A full listing of food items and additional information is available at www.BeavertonOregon.gov/donationscenter.
Anyone in need of assistance can call 211 or visit 211info.org.
Officials said food pantries located within the Beaverton School District boundaries that are interested in food from the center or more information can contact the City of Beaverton’s Emergency Operations Center at 503-629-6425 or eoccommunitysvs@beavertonoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.