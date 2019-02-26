CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) – The City of Cornelius in partnership with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced a new chief of police Tuesday.
Lieutenant John Bennett will replace former chief Al Roque, who has been promoted to commander of the Services Division at the sheriff’s office, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson.
The sheriff’s office says Bennett is experienced in criminal investigations, hostage negotiation, and managing critical incidents; he also has a strong track record of training newer law enforcement officers, among other valuable criminal justice skills, the office says.
City Manager Rob Drake said he expects Bennett to bring depth to the role.
The Cornelius Police Department has 13 employees who patrol an area of 2.2 square miles. The department serves more than 12,000 residents.
