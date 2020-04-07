City of Gladstone closing Meldrum Bar, Dahl Beach Park and boat ramp due to crowds

GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - The city of Gladstone is closing the last remaining open park in Clackamas County.
Starting Wednesday, Meldrum Bar, Dahl Beach Park and the boat ramp will be closed until further notice.
The closure is due to continuing crowds, warm weather in the forecast and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is unfortunate that the behavior of many over the past two weekends have led us to this decision, however, it behooves the city to mitigate the risk of exposure as much as possible,” according to a city statement.
City officials said the Columbia River is closed for fishing, but they have seen a plethora of fishermen using the Meldrum Bar Park boat ramp.
There have also been large gatherings in the park, including more than 100 people.
“There are signs of human defecations because our restrooms are closed and trash is sprawled throughout the area,” according to the city.
