City of Hillsboro to renovate part of downtown to include brewery and bakery

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Downtown Hillsboro is getting a makeover! The city plans to renovate the 17,000 square foot former US Bank on Main St. into a courtyard.
The project will cost $8.25 million that can start as early as January and will take a year to complete. Eateries like ex novo brewing company and grand central bakery will have a home at the courtyard along with a roof top bar.
“People are tagging their friends and saying look we don’t have to go outside of Hillsboro or you know people that are west of Hillsboro now will be able to come in to Hillsboro to enjoy it,” says Steve Callaway, Mayor of Hillsboro.
The new courtyard will be across the street from where a devastating fire destroyed the historic Weil Arcade building along with at least a dozen businesses earlier this month. The fire took 12 hours to put out. Investigators say it was started intentionally by 34-year-old Roel Leon who now faces felony charges.
Jay Weil, the owner of Weil Arcade, says the community has been supportive, but it’s too soon to make any future.
“We don’t know. I want to get it to clean nice lot, take a breath and then work with the city and the community to come up with something and we can all be really proud of,” says Jay Weil, owner of Weil Arcade.
“We are committed to getting the effected businesses back on their feet. We’ve helped with the relocation to other sites within downtown. We’ll continue to support and work with him all throughout this recovery time,” says Callaway.
“Let’s be positive and look to the future. There’s a lot of positive happening in downtown Hillsboro. The community and the businesses are so invested with main street in downtown, really heartwarming, supportive,” says Weil.