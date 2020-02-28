HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - The City of Hood River has issued a boil water advisory as a precaution for customers located south of Summit Drive.
Officials said the city's water transmission main was damaged on Lost Lake Road by private construction work.
Repairs are being made and will require a temporary reduction in water pressure.
Starting at 10 a.m., customers south of Summit Drive should bring their water to a rolling boil for 1 full minute, allow the water to cool before using and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover. Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for drinking, preparing food and baby formula, brushing teeth, making ice, washing fruits and vegetables and cleaning food contact surfaces.
The city will inform affected customers when tests confirm that no harmful bacteria is present and the boil water notice has been lifted.
Service within the City of Hood River is not affected.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.