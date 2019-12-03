KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - Get ready for double doubles, animal style fries, and a whole lot of traffic!
The In-N-Out in Keizer is expected to open in the next few weeks.
The new location is right off of Interstate 5 at Keizer Station, which means the state, city, shopping center, and other businesses nearby all have to work together so that traffic can move smoothly through there.
On Monday night, Keizer city councilors unanimously voted to allow signs be put up to direct that traffic. They’re getting ready for a lot of eager In-N-Out fans like Phil Carlin.
“My battle plan is to park my RV in the Target parking lot the night before and have my chair placed ready to go because I’m gonna be the first one having an In-N-Out burger,” Carlin said.
And if other In-N-Out grand openings are any indication:
“Sort of like 'hamburgerpocalypse' for miles in every direction,” City Manager Chris Eppley said. “We don’t want that to happen here.”
Eppley said they’re planning for a constant line of 160 to 180 cars, which is about a two hour wait, for the first few weeks after it opens.
The plan right now is to direct traffic to the Volcanoes stadium and then In-N-Out will use flaggers and a walkie-talkie system to move cars to the drive thru from there.
“I think the traffic’s gonna be a mess and I think the holiday shopping is going to be hard because a lot of people come to Keizer Station. I’m personally not looking forward to it, so we’re planning on avoiding the area,” Keizer resident Kathy Tope said.
Eppley said there will definitely be congestion; he said In-N-Out is even working with ODOT to possibly put reader boards up on I-5.
But he said once the initial excitement dies down, he thinks the new In-N-Out will be an asset to the community.
“People come from all over the place to go to In-N-Out, and it will clearly put Keizer Station on a map that will draw people who would not normally have gone there and those businesses out there will reap the reward of that, so we’re very excited to see business thriving in our community.”
He said In-N-Out will likely announce the opening only 48 hours in advance.
