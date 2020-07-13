City of Milwaukie reducing speed limit on street after hit-and-run death of 2-year-old

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – The city of Milwaukie is reducing the speed on one street. This comes after a 2-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run earlier this month.
2-year-old Jack Barrett died after he was hit by a car in the 9500 block of Southeast Wichita Avenue on July 2. The driver took off and still has not been found.
Neighbors said speed in the neighborhood had been a frustrating problem, saying drivers used the neighborhood as a shortcut to other main roads.
The city listened to community concerns and says it will reduce the speed limit on Southeast Wichita Avenue to 20 miles an hour.
Police say their investigation into the case has revealed that the car involved probably does not have damage, and therefore they are no longer asking the public to look for a vehicle of interest.
Officers are still working with the family on this case.
