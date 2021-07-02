NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Following an emergency meeting of the Newberg City Council on Friday, a state of emergency has been declared that includes a ban on all fireworks through July 19. The council declared a state of emergency due to the extremely dry conditions created by record-breaking temperatures in the last week that heightened already dry conditions. The state of emergency will last through August 1st.
The Newberg-Dundee Police Department will have extra officers patrolling through the July 4th weekend. Fireworks may be confiscated and violators will be subject to fines. If you need to report fireworks, the city says to please call the non-emergency number at 503-538-8321. Do not call 911 to report firework use.
The City of Newberg is served by the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R) district that due to the dangerous conditions, has enacted a High-Fire Danger Burn Ban throughout the fire district which prohibits backyard open burning, agricultural burning, and any other land clearing or controlled burning.
