PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The city of Portland has announced cost-cutting measures that will affect around 1,700 employees.
Effective Tuesday, all merit increases were frozen for non-union workers. Starting July 1, no cost-of-living raises will be awarded to non-union employees “until further notice.”
Additionally, all non-union employees for the city will be required to take 10 days of unpaid leave between April 30 and Oct. 7. Bureaus will have flexibility in determining how each person meets the furlough requirement, according to Tom Rinehart, the city’s chief administrative officer.
Rinehart sent out a notice to all employees about the pandemic-related measures Tuesday.
About 28 percent of the city’s 6,300 benefits-eligible employees are not represented by a union. The city is negotiating with labor partners about additional steps related to those workers.
First responders with the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are not affected by Tuesday’s announcement.
The moves are expected to save more than $19 million.
Mayor Ted Wheeler eliminated his own salary for the rest of the calendar year, except for required healthcare deductions. The mayor’s salary is $143,665, and the expected savings from his decision will be around $95,000.
Rinehart stated the city of Portland will face a revenue drop worse than the last recession, estimated to be at least $100 million in general fund resources.
Rinehart wrote:
“These cost-saving measures are difficult news with negative consequences for many people. I know the Mayor and the entire Council will do all they can to minimize the impact on both employees and city services, but we cannot wait to reduce costs and prepare for the sharp drop in revenue we face. Collectively, these initial actions for non-represented employees are expected to save more than $19 million and make a significant difference in addressing the budget shortfall. Please know that the Mayor, Council and Bureau Directors value all employees, not only as public servants but as people. During times of crisis like this one, we have to face our challenges honestly and directly by making necessary sacrifices for the greater good of all Portlanders. We are making these difficult decisions now to keep dedicated public servants employed, providing core services our residents depend on every day.”
(2) comments
How exactly is the city losing so much money? Lack of bus fares can't be the reason
Governors of three states working to restart businesses, but the city has to furlough employees? Makes absolutely no sense.
