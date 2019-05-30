PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The City of Portland broke ground on 61 apartments for families in north and northeast Portland Thursday afternoon.
North Williams Center, located in the 2100 block of North Williams Avenue, will be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments for very low and low income families, according to the developer, BRIDGE Housing.
The developer says people who are without a home or close to losing their home will receive priority.
When deciding how to properly use the land, officials say they went to the community to ask their opinion, speaking to hundreds of people about their housing needs and the challenges they are facing.
Planned site features will include individual stoops for ground-floor units, a large community room with an adjacent outdoor gathering area, laundry facilities, a play area for kids, and several gather spaces.
