PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –The Lower Macleay Trail in Forest Park will be closed through the end of the year to allow crews to replace the Balch Creek Trash Rack.

The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said the trail will close on Tuesday and remain closed through the end of the year. The trail will be closed from the trailhead at Lower Macleay Park to the intersection with the Wildwood Trail, near the Stone House.

The trail is being closed because of work currently underway to replace the Balch Creek Trash Rack in Lower Macleay Park. Crews have discovered that some parts of the trash rack are in a more deteriorated condition than expected. For safety, the project site needs to be closed entirely, including the portion that the Lower Macleay Trail passes through. Trail users are asked to use alternate routes, obey flaggers and signs, and stay out of the construction zone at all times.

The city said closing the trail is a last resort, but it is necessary to complete the work before the rainy season begins and while in-water work is permitted. The staircase down to the park from the Balch Creek Bridge will also be closed for the duration of the project.

The trash rack collects debris washed down Balch Creek from Forest Park. It is an important piece of infrastructure that protects a large stormwater pipe that carries water from Balch Creek to the Willamette River. It also helps to protect the park and local neighborhood from flooding.