City of Portland considers portable toilets as way to deal with too much human waste

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The City of Portland is looking into adding porta-potties to some public space to deal with human waste.
Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office sent FOX 12 some options being considered. The office says Portland’s housing crisis is leaving people without access to restrooms, showers and laundry facilities.
The city takes as many as 450 complaints per week of human waste in public spaces and says large amounts of it left on public and private property is costly to clean up.
According to the officials, the city spends $26,000 per year to clean it up.
The portable toilets are an option being considered. The toilets would be staffed with two attendants 12 hours a day and seven days a week.
The toilets could be located in inner southeast, downtown, and outer east Portland. Other options could include mobile outreach trailers and mobile showers.
The goal is not only to reduce human waste, but also reduce the number of hypodermic needles left in the open and prevent the outbreak of disease.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
