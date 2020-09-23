PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The city of Portland has denied a permit for a planned Proud Boys rally at Delta Park on Saturday.
The far-right group is planning a gathering at the park at noon Saturday.
On Wednesday, Portland Parks & Recreation in partnership with Parks Commissioner Amanda Fritz and Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that the permit application had been denied.
A statement from Fritz says, “The described event is not compliant with Oregon Health Authority guidelines about the number of people allowed in gatherings and cannot be conducted in a manner consistent with physical distancing guidance from public health officials. We must all do our part to fight the spread of COVID-19 in our community and keep ourselves and each other safe. Events like this are not welcome and not allowed.”
Wheeler also tweeted Wednesday, regarding the rally, saying, “On September 26th, agitators plan on coming to Portland to spread messages of hate and racism– values we don’t welcome here in Portland. If you intend to come to our city, our home, to spread hate and provoke violence, don’t.”
On September 26th, agitators plan on coming to Portland to spread messages of hate and racism– values we don't welcome here in Portland. If you intend to come to our city, our home, to spread hate and provoke violence, don't.— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) September 23, 2020
The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated the Proud Boys as an extremist hate group.
The Portland Police Bureau reported Tuesday that officers were preparing for “mass gathering events” Saturday involving groups with “differing ideologies.”
“Lawful engagement in First Amendment rights is acceptable; attendance with the intent to harm or intimidate others is not appropriate or safe for anyone,” said Police Chief Chuck Lovell.
Anti-fascist counter protesters are planning a separate rally at the same time Saturday about three miles away at Peninsula Park. It was not immediately known if organizers for that rally had applied for a permit from the city.
But the antifa misfits and the Black Looters Matter crowd can riot, loot burn and ……no problem. Leftist government, divisive, socialist fools.
Over 100 nights of protest/riots and zero permits, zero social distancing, and nothing from the city, in fact they encourage it. But this? They jump so high to deny any perceived 'right-wing' event. What a total joke these leaders are, 100% bias, racist, potical
They tried to do it the right way (no pun intended) and were shut down, so they should just show up like blmantifa does every night. 1st amendment rights, right Teddy?
Talk about discrimination !!! I would sue Wheeler and the park administration for discrimination. Proud Boys are not near as bad as BLM and Antifa groups. Come on news media let us know if the BLM group gets permits for their Rallys. If they are not rally's but just protests then I think Proud Boys have just as much right to protest as anyone else. If Portland continues to be discriminating I think the rest of the State needs to go to Portland and straighten the Mayor and council out !!!!!!! As far as the Proud Boys being a hate group that is lie and anyone with a brain knows that !!! If you want to know who the hate groups are you need to look no farther then the Mayor, most of the city council, Antifa and the leaders of the BLM movement.
What a Joke liberals hate anything with God.... The least going to church state in the country!
And once again, Ted and the City Council demonstrate who the real Fascists are...
What an absolute crock! Wheeler, you "Spineless" reject! Antifa and blm are OKAY by you but someone from the RIGHT??? No way! I refuse to capitalize blm because they don't deserve it!
So you prevent the Proud Boys due to Covid, but not seeing any Antifa/BLM arrested or prevented due to Covid??? @tedwheeler, get your hypocrisy out of office!
Interesting ... When BLM and antifa rally and riot in the streets without a permit there is absolutely no correlation between their crowds and the spread of Covid19. HOWEVER, when a conservative organization wants to hold a legitimate rally and applies for a permit they are denied because it violates covid19 mandates and is "proven to spread the virus" ... and regarding Violence, if blm and antifa didn't show up the conservative rallies would be 100% peaceful and there would be no arson, no vandalism, no looting, etc etc ... it just shows you how biased antifa Ted really is
What a crock. Face it Portland, when antifa and blm come to Portland, it's like a family reunion for wheeler.
However, if you are part of blm or antifa, and you intend to come to our city, our home, to spread hate and provoke violence, you are welcome!
It would also be interesting to know how many protests blocking streets and filing parks and vandalizing the city, have had any permits, since this all started ?
If they were only as tough on the mobs ruling the night in the streets!
