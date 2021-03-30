City of Portland hopes for more permanent outdoor shelters after success of Kenton Women's Village

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The City of Portland is in the process of changing its rules for homeless shelters and homeless camps, making it easier to build permanent outdoor shelters in city neighborhoods.
The city's hope is that these changes will allow more people struggling with houselessness to live in a way that's safe and sanitary. One model of what that could look like is already running in the Kenton neighborhood.
Kenton Women's Village comprises of 20 tiny homes tucked into a small corner lot at North Columbia and Argyle Street.
"It's nice. You have a pod to yourself. It's like a little house," Debi Langnese said.
Langnese came to Kenton Women's Village after spending a year and a half living out of her car. Now, her little house feels like a home.
"It's nice because you can lock it up. You feel safe at night," Langnese said. "And you have other people to talk with."
The site is managed by Catholic Charities of Oregon.
Women experiencing houselessness are referred to the village from community partners.
"A lot of times, ladies have been living on the street for months, years. So even getting into a space of their own that is quiet can be a shock," said Amanda Perrault, Kenton Women's Village manager.
On site, residents have access to mental health services, health care, and employment services.
"We're very skill building. Life skills, structure-focused here as well," Perrault said.
Catholic Charities worked with the City of Portland and Multnomah County to develop Kenton Women's Village.
In just under five years, 41 women have transitioned from here into permanent housing.
"The success rate of that after one year of placement is over 92 percent," Vanessa Briseno with Catholic Charities said. "That means once we place women into housing, after one year, they are still housed."
With that success in mind, the City of Portland is working to change its zoning rules to allow more shelters like Kenton Women's Village to be built.
The proposal has been met with some pushback from neighbors and neighborhood associations.
Catholic Charities, which is looking to expand its partnership with the city, hopes people give the idea a chance.
"I think the opportunity for community buy-in and community input is absolutely critical," Briseno said.
In Kenton, for instance, the transitional village has the full support of the Kenton Neighborhood Association, which has donated appliances and supplies, and provided volunteers.
"I would say it's an exceptional relationship that we have," said Terrance Moses, with the Kenton Neighborhood Association. "I think people do need to give it a chance. I think where we're at today, we have to stop saying that 'not in my backyard.'"
For many of the women in the village, the opportunity has been life-changing.
"With them allowing us to be in their neighborhood, they're supporting the betterment and improvements of folks that would normally be along freeways or still there, but with the support, it will expedite them to their own housing, leading productive, accountable, responsible lives. And I would think they would be happy with that," said Kim Munden, a resident at Kenton Women's Village.
Portland city commissioners have taken public input about the shelter zoning changes. They've made some changes after listening to the community, and will be voting on the proposal on Wednesday.
