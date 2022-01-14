PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An internal affairs investigation was launched after an unauthorized slide was found in a PowerPoint presentation for training Portland law enforcement, according to Mayor Ted Wheeler's office.

Portland police assembles new team dedicated to lowering gun violence PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In response to the striking wave of gun violence across Portland, the Portland Police Bureau has assembled a new team …

The mayor's office said the slide was found in late Sept. 2021 while documents for a lawsuit against the City of Portland related to the 2020 protests were being reviewed. The investigation was launched immediately after the slide was found.

The investigation is ongoing, but the mayor's office did release some information on Friday.

According to the mayor's office, it remains unclear who added the final slide, when the slide was added to the training material, or if it was used during a Portland Police Bureau training. It appears the material may have been created in 2018, however, the mayor's office said further investigation is needed to confirm.

The slide in question references protesters, saying "And once thou hast been cuffed and stuff; Once thou has been stitched and bandaged; Perhaps thou shall learn, I'm tired of your [expletive]."

Wheeler released a statement Friday, saying:

"I am disgusted that this offensive content was added to a training presentation for our police officers. As soon as I was made aware of the incident, I reached out to Chief Lovell, who shared my deep concern and assured me that a thorough and complete investigation was underway. That investigation began in September of 2021 and is still ongoing. I believe that the hard-working members of the Portland Police Bureau who are seeing this for the first time are also angered and disgusted by the image and words on this slide and how it portrays members of our community and law enforcement. The Portland Police Bureau must reject the harmful and divisive attitude expressed in that slide. As Police Commissioner, I am not able to comment any further on this case or the investigation until the investigation and any subsequent disciplinary process is complete."

A link to the full PowerPoint presentation can be found here.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell also released a statement about the training slide:

"The message on the training presentation slide was contrary to PPB's values and what we are trying to achieve as an organization. Upon learning of its existence, I ordered an Internal Affairs investigation. That investigation is still open and therefore, details cannot be discussed. However, I want to make it clear that the content of this message is not representative of the Portland Police Bureau and it is disappointing to all of us who work so hard to earn the community's trust."

No additional information about the investigation has been released by the mayor's office or PPB.