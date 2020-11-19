PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new website launched by the City of Portland makes it easier for the community to support local businesses during the holiday season.
ShopSmallPDX.com was launched Thursday with the help of Prosper Portland, the city's economic development agency.
The city says the website links directly to hundreds of local businesses that are offering safe in-store or virtual experiences and makes it easy for people to be intentional about where they spend their money.
Portland area retailers earn most of their revenue during November and December, according to the city.
“Support for Portland’s small businesses is critical, especially now when the Portland metro area must follow the governor’s freeze order,” said Mayor Ted Wheeler. “Buying from local businesses is good for our city, our neighborhoods, our economy, and our fellow Portlanders. When you shop small and local, you’re buying from your neighbors and friends. You’re keeping nearby coffeehouses and retailers open. Hundreds of options are available to shop safely in-store or virtually, both downtown and in neighborhoods throughout the city. I’m asking all Portlanders who can, to open their wallets and get started! Let’s be the change that keeps Portland thriving.”
Businesses highlighted on ShopSmallPDX range from cafes, bars and restaurants to personal care and lifestyle gifts, food products and pet accessories – as well as services such as curbside pickup, online ordering and delivery, gift cards, and subscription boxes.
The city says ShopSmallPDX also features an "inclusive focus on businesses owned by members of the BIPOC community to broaden the multicultural shopping possibilities, offering a way to make buying more intentional, imaginative and meaningful for local businesses that need the support right now."
Local businesses can submit their information to be added to the directly by filling out a form here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
How absurd and completely hypocritical is this? So the city is going to spend more of our money to help local businesses, after they allow a mob of criminals to destroy businesses and to push decent citizens and shoppers out of downtown Portland for the past six months, while incurring insane amounts of police overtime? Yeah, this makes perfect sense. Ted, you're a moron.
