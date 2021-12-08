PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Soccer City, U.S.A. is in for a big weekend as the Timbers are set to host their first MLS Cup at Providence Park Saturday.

Before the City of Portland welcomes nearly 5,000 visitors, they said they're making sure everything is ready. That includes cleanup.

"SOLVE is hosting a litter cleanup event in the stadium district of downtown in preparation for the MLS cup," Kris Carico, CEO of SOLVE, said. "It's important to always keep Portland clean but we have people coming in from New York. We're going to be on a national and international stage so, really wanting to showcase Portland for what it is."

So far, Carico said they have 40 volunteers eager to help on Wednesday, but they hope to get more.

"There's a lot of excitement and energy around this. This hasn't happened before, that we're hosting this, so I think it's fun to see Portlanders get excited and have something to look forward to," she said.

Mayor Wheeler's office said they couldn't be more excited for the team, but this game is no small lift. They sent a statement about their safety plans leading up to the match. It reads in part:

"Our public safety bureaus are hosting daily planning meetings to ensure that this is a safe event for everyone...Office of Civic Life will continue providing graffiti abatement kits, Clean and Safe will continue their clean-up efforts to remove trash and waste."

While Portland police didn't share specifics about their safety plans, they said they're working with the mayor's office and event staff to make sure it's a safe and exciting celebration.

Timbers Army members line up early to secure spots for MLS Cup at Providence Park PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Tickets for the MLS Cup final at Providence Park this Saturday go on sale Tuesday afternoon, and some members of the T…

Tickets for the game went on sale to the public at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

So many people tried to buy them at once, the ticket provider "Seat Geek" formed an online queue.

The Timbers tweeted that all but 500 tickets available Tuesday were purchased by season-ticket holders prior to the public being able to purchase them online.