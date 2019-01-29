PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The city of Portland may approve a settlement Wednesday with a former Portland police sergeant, who was accused of making inflammatory racial remarks.
The mayor's office said Sergeant Gregg Lewis was fired last year over those remarks.
But now, he may be getting a payout of $100 thousand dollars.
This potential settlement is years in the making and Mayor Ted Wheeler's senior advisor told FOX 12 he understands why people would be upset hearing about this.
But when you consider the alternative he said this is the best option.
To understand the city's potential settlement with former Portland Police Sergeant Gregg Lewis you have to go back to 2017.
In the days after the controversial police shooting of Quanice Hayes.
"There was a lot of animosity aimed at the Portland police bureau aimed at the treatment of African Americans,” Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Senior Advisor Berg Nelson said.
Nelson said that's when sergeant Lewis made inflammatory remarks about African Americans during a roll call meeting.
Nelson, who has represented the mayor's office in proceedings related to the case, said according to Lewis the remarks didn't reflect Lewis' personal beliefs, and were meant as a satire on the frustration among some in the community at the time.
“The narrative that was taking place was ppb is anti-African American, which is not the case, but so that's what his statement was in reference to, because he thought that was ludicrous,” Nelson said.
Still, Nelson said it left the city in a tough position.
Lewis was fired over those comments, but the Portland police union filed a grievance, arguing that Lewis should never have been fired.
The city denied the grievance and the union moved for arbitration.
Nelson said the best move at this point is to avoid arbitration and settle.
It would mean Lewis would get back pay of $100 thousand dollars and his termination would be wiped off his record replaced instead by a three-week unpaid suspension.
But Nelson said the most important thing is that Lewis would never be able to work for Portland police or any other city bureau ever again.
“I absolutely understand why anybody would be upset for an individual receiving back pay for something as egregious as this,” Nelson said. "But if it goes to arbitration, we're no longer in control. The only way the city remains in control is through this settlement agreement.”
Nelson said if it did to go arbitration everything would be on the table.
Lewis could still be paid plus could be eligible for overtime and may even get his job back.
He told FOX 12 that's what the mayor's office wants to avoid.
“This is the only way we can contain his ability to work as a city employee,” he said.
Nelson said the real problem here is the way the arbitration process is currently set up for officers with misconduct issues.
That's something the mayor wants to change, and they've introduced a senate bill for this legislative session that would do that.
Both Portland police and the city attorney's office recommend that this settlement be approved and commissioners will vote on it in the morning.
