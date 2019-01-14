City of Portland, Multnomah County step in to help with costs of new homeless shelter

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Harbor of Hope, the nonprofit behind a multimillion-dollar temporary homeless shelter set to open soon in the Pearl District, says it has hit some roadblocks.
Now, the city of Portland and Multnomah County are stepping in to help pay operational costs for the first year Harbor of Hope’s navigation center is open.
When Harbor of Hope first proposed the navigation center, its leaders said it would pay to build and operate the homeless shelter, using privately raised funds – including a $1.5 million contribution from Columbia Sportswear CEO, Tim Boyle.
But, after some unexpected construction costs and other expenses chipped away at their overall $3.5 million budget, they’re now turning to the Joint Office of Homeless Services for assistance.
“To make sure we have this opportunity to have this facility working for everyone in the community and to keep the partnership in tact, we’re willing to provide operating funding,” said Denis Theriault, communications coordinator for the JOHS.
According to Theriault, together, the city of Portland and Multnomah County will contribute more than a million dollars to operate the temporary, 100-bed facility. However, he could not give FOX 12 the exact amount it will cost to run.
Theriault tells FOX 12, Harbor of Hope spent double the amount it had initially set aside to build the tent-like structure on Northwest Naito Parkway, beneath the Broadway Bridge.
He says, JOHS saw the opportunity to help as a “win-win.”
“The joint office funds shelter already. We have capacity that’s in temporary spaces downtown. So, we would be able to move that capacity into this new building,” he said.
According to Theriault, JOHS was already looking for a new facility to serve as a year-round shelter for the homeless, when Harbor of Hope contacted them.
“We attempted to do this at a warehouse downtown, found out it was going to be too expensive,” he said.
Theriault says the parties have worked out an agreement: The city of Portland and Multnomah County will pay Transitions Projects, another local nonprofit, to operate Harbor of Hope’s navigation center year-round.
And, according to him, it will be more than just a place for houseless people to sleep at night. There will be shower and laundry facilities, drug recovery services and mental health treatment will be offered.
The goal, Theriault says, is to get those who need help into permanent housing.
According to officials, Harbor of Hope intends to continue raising funds to help with operating costs in future years.
They tell FOX 12, the navigation center could be operational as early as June of this year.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
