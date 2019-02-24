PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - City of Portland offices, including Portland Parks & Recreation facilities, open at 10am on Monday, February 25, 2019.
All Portland Parks & Recreation classes which would have started before noon Monday are CANCELLED. Classes beginning at noon or later are currently scheduled to be held.
Hillside Community Center will be closed all day Monday.
For up-to-date weather impacts to PP&R community centers, pools, trips, and other offerings, please visit our Inclement Weather page at portlandoregon.gov/parks/weather
