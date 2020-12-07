PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The city of Portland is opening the next round of the PDX Assist program Thursday.
The city will distribute $500 prepaid Visa debit cards to help people facing hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old and live within the incorporated city limits of Portland. People must have also experienced a loss of income or elevated health risk due to COVID-19-related factors, and have a household income at or below 80% of area median income.
Applications were previously accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and the application window closed quickly during the previous two rounds of the program.
This time, 4,000 applications submitted during Thursday’s application window will be accepted to receive the debit cards. The applications will be chosen using a random-ordering selection process that will include all applicants who applied during the three-hour timeframe.
The new application process will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at pdxassist.com.
“Every application submitted within the window has an equal chance of receiving the funding,” according to city officials.
The funds are meant to help people with dependent care, food, household supplies, medicine and health supplies, rent and non-city utility payments, transportation costs and other household expenses.
Anyone who needs immediate assistance with rental support should contact 211.
For more information, go to pdxassist.com.
