PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Friday that Portland is doubling down on its efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the city, and Portland General Electric and TriMet are doing what they can to help make it happen.
At City Hall on Friday, Mayor Wheeler said 2020 is going to be a critical year in addressing the climate crisis and the city will be taking several steps to reduce emissions.
The new climate policy commitments the city of Portland will undertake are:
- Climate Budget - Direct bureaus to reduce carbon emissions and prepare for the impacts of climate change in their upcoming budget proposals.
- Words to Action - Ensure the City is walking its talk in several ways that include:
- Implementing a 'climate test' to ensure major City decisions are integrating climate action by adopting an internal price on carbon.
- Fully electrifying the City's fleet of sedans.
- Establishing a new policy to require the offset of carbon emissions from City-related air travel, and to design and implement a local carbon offset fund to see local carbon reduction benefits.
- Improving the energy efficiency of City-owned and -managed buildings by exploring funding in next year's budget to conduct energy efficiency audits of the City's largest buildings.
- Reduce Barriers - Reduce barriers to Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund projects and pave the way toward a net-zero carbon future.
"Time to double down on this crisis. It's our time to walk the talk and do even more quickly then we've been doing up this point," said Mayor Wheeler.
Both TriMet and PGE announced a list of changes they'll be making next year to increase their use of clean, renewable energy.
"In 2020, we will compete the construction of the first large scale facility to combine wind solar and battery storage all in one facility right here in Oregon and we are closing the state's only coal plant," said Maria Pope, President and CEO of PGE.
"By February 1 of next year, we plan to convert our entire MAX rail system to clean wind, 100 percent renewable power," TriMet General Manager, Doug Kelsey, said.
TriMet also announced that it will not purchase any diesel buses after 2025.
To view additional steps being taken, visit news.trimet.org.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.