PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new deal between the City of Portland and business interests in the Central Eastside Industrial District will allow for beefed up security in the area.
Businesses and property owners recently reached an agreement with the city to create an Enhanced Service District on the Central Eastside, which would allow them to pool together money to pay for security patrols and cleanup.
"We want to make sure that we address the issues, and not only that we address the issues, but that we're part of the solution," Brad Malsin, President of the Central Eastside Industrial Council said.
The idea has its critics, though, who worry stepped up security will target the area's homeless.
"The biggest concern to me was it's another way to keep sweeping people. To keep shuffling people around. To keep uprooting people," Dan Trifone said, who runs the Clark Center, a 91-bed homeless shelter on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
Andy Munson, who manages a building owned by his family in the area, supports the new ESD, and said rousting or displacing homeless is not the goal.
"Pushing the problem down the street doesn't help anybody. I think we have a good plan in place to help align them with the proper services," Munson said.
According to crime statistics from the Portland Police Bureau, there were 790 reports of larceny and 209 reports of vandalism in the Buckman West neighborhood, which includes the Central Eastside Industrial District, from December, 2017 to December, 2018, and officers assigned to the area struggle to keep up with high call volumes.
"They have to go from one call to the next, often not having that time free to engage with the community, engage with people on the street, and see what's going on in the district," Commander Mike Krantz saod, who oversees police response in East Portland.
Malsin said the new "safety officers," who will be trained in crisis intervention, should ease the burden on police.
As part of the CEIC's agreement with the city, the board that governs the new Enhanced Service District will include at least three people who are or have recently been homeless.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.