City of Portland reaches settlement in 2017 deadly police shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A six-figure settlement has been reached by the city of Portland and the mother of a man who was shot and killed by police back in May of 2017 at a MAX station in southeast Portland.
Police say Terrell Johnson threatened people with a knife and a grand jury ruled the use of force justified. The Oregon Justice Resource Center says his mother and the city of Portland reached a $600,000 settlement agreement. The OJRC says Johnson was having a mental health crisis for which he unsuccessfully sought medical help.
The settlement is expected to be approved by city council this summer.
