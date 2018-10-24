PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Months after Portland police shot and killed a man, Portland city officials are responding to a lawsuit filed by the family, saying the man is to blame for his own death.
In new court documents, the city says the officers who shot the man are not at fault. Officials say the death of John Elifritz was his own fault.
Elifritz’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the officers involved.
Police shot and killed the 48-year-old man April 7 inside the Cityteam Portland Shelter on Southeast Grand Avenue.
Officers say Elifritz approached officers while holding a knife. Officers tried less lethal rounds, but say they had to switch to deadly force.
The family’s lawsuit alleges the officers shot Elifritz without provocation.
The city says there wasn’t information for the officers to know if Elifritz was in a mental health crisis at the time of his death.
A Multnomah County grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing on behalf of the officers.
Five Portland officers and a Multnomah County deputy were involved in the shooting. Two other officers used less lethal force against Elifritz prior to the shooting.
Police said Elifritz, who most recently lived in Milwaukie, had no known connection to the Cityteam Ministries.
