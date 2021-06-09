City of Portland setting up new vaccine clinics at Boys & Girls Clubs

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The City of Portland is setting up new vaccine clinics for both kids and adults. Two clinics will be placed at different Boys & Girls Clubs for anyone who’s at least 12-years-old.
One is at the Regence Club location at North Trenton Street. That one is for this Sunday and will go from 12-4 p.m. The other will be at the club on Southeast Harold Street. It will open Sunday, June 20, and will also go from 12-4 p.m.
Terry Johnson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club Portland, says it’s important marginalized communities have access to the care others do. “There’s a need for access, spaces where they feel more comfortable,” Johnson said.
Organizers say their first clinic this past Sunday at the Rockwood Club was a success. Second doses from that clinic will be given out June 27. For more information go to bgcportland.org.
