PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland will put millions of dollars toward air-conditioning for its most vulnerable residents who don’t have access to cooling.
City leaders on Wednesday approved an $11.5 million program to outfit low-income seniors and others with free, portable AC units.
The decision was spurred by the devastating and historic heatwave over the summer that left 60 people dead in Multnomah County after temperatures spiked to 116 degrees in June.
This spring and summer, 3,000 of the units will be initially installed, with the goal of providing a total of 15,000 portable AC units over the next five years to the elderly, low-income residents, and people of color.
The Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund is spearheading the program, and in turn, selected the local non-profit, Diversifying Energy, to manage the purchasing and storing of the AC units until they can be installed.
Part of the funding will go toward hiring staff to deliver and install the units at apartments and homes.
Sam Baraso, the program manager for PCEF fund, said they are fleshing out how participants in the program will be selected and are working with several local nonprofits to determine the greatest need.
“After extreme heat events of this summer and tragic deaths we worked on a concept to see what is an approach that gets as many cooling systems into as many households as possible,” Baraso said.
“We know the demand, especially this first year, is going to exceed the capacity, so we’ll bring them together and figure out an approach to get them to the most vulnerable,” Baraso added.
According to Baraso, data shows about 60,000 people in Portland don’t have any type of air conditioning.
The program will purchase a variety of types of units: some that fit into windows, others that are rolling units that use tubing to bring air in and out of homes.
The program will also connect participants to other resources to help them pay for their energy bills.