PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says the city will shut down on Friday to recognize Juneteenth.
June 19 is an annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.
Mayor Wheeler says over the past week, he and his colleagues have been looking at ways the city can best acknowledge that history and highlight Juneteenth.
Wheeler says the city council will adopt an ordinance on Wednesday that will formalize a commitment and plan to deconstruct structural racism and establish June 19 as a formal day of remembrance and recognition of black American history.
It will be a paid holiday.
The mayor is suggesting city of Portland employees use the day to educate themselves about white supremacy.
He says the objectives of the day are to grieve, listen, learn, engage and heal.
“In order to create a better tomorrow, we cannot wait another moment to change the ways we act, think, govern and live,” he said.
Wheeler says he is asking all Portlanders to take part in this moment on Friday.
