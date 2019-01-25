PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The City of Portland is warning the public about suspicious emails that have been sent out to the community.
City officials said the emails have been manipulated to appear as if they came from tsup@portlandoregon.gov, and have been circulated with fake invoices and, sometimes, malware.
According to city officials, they no longer use tsup@portlandoregon.gov.
The public is warned not to open the emails and should delete them immediately. Anyone who has received the email should run a malware scan as soon as possible.
Anyone who attempted to pay an invoice that was received from tsup@portlandoregon.gov in the past few weeks, should contact their bank to report a fraudulent charge.
City officials said if anyone receives a suspicious email indicating it's from the City of Portland they should report it by calling the City and County’s Information & Referral line at 503-823-4000.
